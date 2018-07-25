3 Botches you probably missed on SmackDown Live (July 24th 2018)

It was a forgettable night for a number of WWE stars

We are less than a month away from "The Biggest Party of the Summer" and business is starting to pick up. Not only does SmackDown have a Tag Team Tournament taking place to crown the new challengers for The Bludgeon Brothers, but AJ Styles found out who his opponent at SummerSlam would be this week too.

The Women's Division was still reeling from the historic announcement that there would be an all-women's pay-per-view titled Evolution on October 28th but the women of SmackDown Live still had their own storylines to adhere to this week as part of their regular Tuesday night show.

Despite all of the hype surrounding this week's episode of SmackDown, there were a few superstars who had nights to forget since there is video evidence of the mistakes they made as part of the show.

#3 R-Truth takes flight

Samoa Joe was in unstoppable form this week on SmackDown Live

R-Truth took part in his first televised match since WrestleMania this week on SmackDown Live when he took on Samoa Joe. It was a relatively short match as Joe easily locked in the Coquina Clutch at the first time of asking to force the veteran to tap, but sadly this wasn't the part of the match that Truth will be wanting to forget.

Truth managed to knock Joe into the corner early in the match, but when he tried to capitalize, he must have misjudged the height because he sailed over Samoa Joe and almost took himself out on the ring post.

R-Truth WWE has had new ring posts since the last time you were in a singles match on TV. pic.twitter.com/ugdiK1rkj4 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 25, 2018

