3 Botches You Probably Missed On This Week Monday Night Raw (August 13th)

It was an interesting week this week on Raw

The Raw roster turned the corner on the road to SummerSlam this week as they arrived in North Carolina for the go-home episode of the show ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Tonight's episode of Raw promised so much with the return of Brock Lesnar as well as a speculated return of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This was the final build-up ahead of the show and the final chance for many stars to gain the upperhand ahead of their matches this weekend.

Of course, when the pressure is on there are many stars who are able to step it up and others who fall at the waste side and the stars on the following list are the ones who are aware of the fact that they were part of a number of botches tonight on Raw.

#3 Alicia Fox Almost Cost Ember Moon

Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss were on the back foot this week on Raw

Alicia Fox was in Alexa Bliss' corner for her match with Ember Moon, who had subbed in for Natalya, and after a back and forth with Ronda Rousey Bliss found herself in position for an Eclipse.

After Moon hit her with her finisher, the spot was obviously for Fox to break up the pin since WWE didn't want Moon to defeat Bliss or the Raw Women's Champion to bury The Shenom's finisher, but this was too much for Fix apparently.

The former Divas Champion rolled into the ring and failed to break up the pin when all she did was touch Moon's leg and Bliss was instead forced to kick out. The botch wasn't even covered well since there was a look between Moon and Fox that showed that someone had messed up.

You had one job Alicia! pic.twitter.com/iEgAEiltdU — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 14, 2018

