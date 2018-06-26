3 Botches you probably missed on this week's RAW

Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Botches you probably missed on this week's Monday Night Raw

There were a number of noticeable botches this week on Raw.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 09:59 IST
It wasn't a great week for Alexa Bliss
It wasn't a great week for Alexa Bliss

Monday Night Raw is still pushing towards Extreme Rules next month and with the multi-man match now off the table, it appears that the company will have to reveal something much bigger at the final pay-per-view before SummerSlam if they are hoping for the WWE Universe to feel the hype.

This week on Raw the Tag Team Championship match was officially revealed for Extreme Rules, whilst a number of other matches were hinted with less than three weeks to go now until WWE celebrates the one night of the year that the company goes "Extreme."

As ever, on the road to Extreme Rules, there were a number of small speedbumps and here are just a few of them.

#3 Curtis Axel slipped

It was another productive week for The B Team
It was another productive week for The B Team

The B Team finally have their Tag Team Championship match against Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Extreme Rules and this week on Raw they sent quite the message to the Champions when Axel was able to pick up the win over Hardy in singles action.

The match wasn't a long one and came to an end when Axel reversed a superplex attempt onto a modified crossbody and shocked Hardy with the pin. The commentary team stated that Hardy slipped, but it appears that it was Axel who slipped when he was on the top rope. Watch the following clip closely and you'll spot the fact that Axel fell off the rope which is why the set up for the match was delayed.

The finish to the match did look a little bit rough since it came from out of nowhere, but it continues the build towards next month's Extreme Rules event and gives The B Team some much-needed momentum.

