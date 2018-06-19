3 Botches you probably missed on this week's RAW

There were a number of mistakes on this week's Raw and we had a tough time catching our breath.

It wasn't a great week for Kurt Angle

The fallout from Money in the Bank was the main talking point of this week's Monday Night Raw, with Alexa Bliss being the main focus of the show, since she was the first woman to cash in her Money in the Bank contract the same night that she retrieved it and won the Raw Women's Championship for the third time.

Of course, the Raw brand was able to win both Money in the Bank ladder matches this year and the seeds started to be planted ahead of next month's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but with every live show, there are things that can go wrong.

#3 Kurt Angle's tongue-tied

Kurt Angle's promo didn't go to plan this week

Kurt Angle was part of the opening segment on Raw this week, and he was brought into the fight between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss when he was assaulted with the Money in the Bank briefcase numerous times, whilst the former UFC star was trying to make a statement after Bliss cost her the Raw Women's Championship last night.

Why do #WWE continue to allow Angle to cut promos? He brings down the tone! pic.twitter.com/EwXQrApAmt — Phillipa :D (@SCFC_WWE) June 19, 2018

Angle was later forced to suspend Rousey for 30 days for assaulting him and a number of referees as part of the segment, but the Raw General Manager was still shaken up backstage since he told Ronda that she might not be able to become World Champion now before correcting himself to state that he meant the Raw Women's Champion.

Angle also no sold all of the shots that Ronda gave him with that contract whilst an active performer like Bliss was taken out with a fraction of the hits that Angle took. It wasn't a great start to this week's Raw when it comes down to technique, but it was very entertaining.