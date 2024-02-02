Brand new faction to debut on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown could see a couple of debuts this week on the Road to Wrestlemania XL. One of those debuts could be the birth of a new faction that is capable of running the tag team for a long time.

Since Triple H took over creative, we are returning to the times when the shows had a lot of stables and factions. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, Final Testament, Imperium, Damage CTRL, and Indus Sher are a few examples of stables under Triple H. Credit goes to Triple H; they are doing well, and each of them is entertaining to watch.

This week on WWE SmackDown, we could see the formation of another new faction. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been together a good amount of time, but they haven't gone anywhere. However, their careers can turn around with the addition of Logan Paul.

We have seen Logan Paul backstage with Grayson Waller and Austin Thoery on WWE SmackDown. At the Royal Rumble, they also helped Paul defeat Kevin Owens. This could be a sign of things to come.

They could form a trio that could rule the tag division. It is also a good combination, as all three are young, brash, good-looking, and super talented in the ring and on the microphone. This team could be the next big faction of the company.

A big WWE SmackDown is on the cards for tonight

WWE SmackDown this week is a sure-shot banger. WWE has revealed four announcements for the show, and the excitement levels are higher than ever.

After defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, It is Road to WrestleMania time, with a huge Elimination Chamber PLE happening in Australia. This means The Maverick will be seen on WWE TV more often. It is interesting to see who challenges him next.

We will then have the women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley, in the house. The Role Model said she was going to win the Royal Rumble, and she was successful. Her appearance tonight is highly anticipated, as she revealed on Raw this past Monday that she will reveal which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania.

Last but not least, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be on WWE SmackDown this Friday. Roman Reigns is fresh off a brilliant title defense against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. He was also in the top box when he saw Cody Rhodes win his second consecutive Royal Rumble. Their face-off tonight is a top possibility, and it will be fiery.

