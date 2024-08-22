Braun Strowman to become allies with WWE rival starting formidable faction? Exploring the chances

Braun Strowman is back on WWE television! The Monster of All Monsters had been away for many weeks after returning after WrestleMania. Some feared he would be out for an extended period after an unfortunate update regarding his health was shared.

Thankfully, the big son of a ... gun, a censored version of how WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee addresses Braun each week, showed up on the red brand this week. In doing so, he confronted Bronson Reed, who has been on a tear as of late. Interestingly, the two could soon become allies.

Braun Strowman stopped Big Bronson from injuring The Miz in a post-match assault. This comes after Reed has destroyed recent foes. Now, the two powerhouses appear to be on a collision course, which may be how they become friends and allies moving forward.

There is a chance that the two monsters will battle repeatedly and ultimately gain respect for one another. Both are destructive and have a history of laying WWE stars out. If they bring the fight to the other, mutual admiration may form.

This isn't unheard of. Many years ago, a similar thing happened with Cesaro and Sheamus, and they eventually became The Bar. After feuding, former NXT stars Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch became a top team. Could Reed and Strowman be next?

Braun Strowman would be wise to befriend Bronson Reed after recent WWE assaults

As noted, Bronson Reed has been on a tear in WWE. He has injured two beloved figures on recent episodes of Monday Night RAW and hoped to add The Miz to the list if not for Braun Strowman's save.

The first man to suffer Reed's wrath was Seth Rollins. The Visionary was blindsided by the master of the Tsunami and ended up badly injured. A week later, Bronson defeated The Miz one-on-one before destroying R-Truth and injuring the beloved star similarly.

Given how vicious Bronson has been lately, it would behoove The Monster of All Monsters to avoid ending up in a similar position. This means that the two begin to see things similarly instead of things going too far.

If Braun chooses another path and remains on the wrong side of the dominant Australian, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may have to deal with another injured performer being carted away after multiple Tsunami splashes.

