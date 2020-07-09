Braun Strowman celebrates seven years in WWE: A look back at his career so far

Braun Strowman is celebrating seven years in the company after signing in 2013.

He has won multiple titles and is the reigning Universal champion.

WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman may stand on top of the mountain today, but it wasn't that long that he was an unknown quantity in the world of wrestling with little over $150 to his name.

Strowman made a name out of competing as a strongman before signing a contract with WWE back in 2013. Although, it took him two years before his main roster arrival, he needed little time in making an impact and announcing himself as one of the hottest commodities in the industry.

At WrestleMania 36 back in April, Braun Strowman won his first major Championship in the WWE when he defeated Goldberg to win the Universal title.

At this current time, Strowman is in a major feud with his former mentor Bray Wyatt which is the biggest storyline on the Smackdown brand. Strowman retained his Universal title against Wyatt at Money In The Bank. When the feud was sidelined, Strowman worked a program with The Miz and John Morrison and he defeated the duo at Backlash.

Braun Strowman makes a huge impact on his WWE RAW debut

On August 24th, 2015, Braun Strowman made his RAW debut when he aligned himself with Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in the Wyatt Family. He was regarded as the ''Black Sheep' of the group and quickly earned himself a reputation of being a dominant powerhouse.

Since that night, Strowman has been in the ring with some of the greats in the business, including Brock Lesnar, Kane, and Big Show. He's also had main event feuds with Roman Reigns that have headlined pay-per-view events over the years.

Braun Strowman has also put together a winning resume that includes becoming intercontinental and tag team champion. He went on to win the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank in 2018, which also awarded him the best male Superstar in the same year.

What is next for Braun Strowman?

The rematch with Wyatt is set for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on July 19th. The match has been rumored to have cinematic effects. Wyatt has reverted to his old gimmick, The Eater Of Worlds, that he played during his time leading Braun Strowman and the rest of the Wyatt Family. The match itself has been named as the ''Wyatt Swamp Fight'', located where the duo spent time together as a stable.

One more time BROTHER!!!! Let’s go home!!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 27, 2020

You can expect Strowman's feud with Wyatt to go along further down the line, regardless of the outcome at Extreme Rules. Wyatt's other gimmick ''The Fiend'' is still yet to make his anticipated arrival into it.