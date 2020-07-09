×
Braun Strowman celebrates seven years in WWE: A look back at his career so far

  • Braun Strowman is celebrating seven years in the company after signing in 2013.
  • He has won multiple titles and is the reigning Universal champion.
Modified 09 Jul 2020, 10:00 IST
WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman may stand on top of the mountain today, but it wasn't that long that he was an unknown quantity in the world of wrestling with little over $150 to his name.

Strowman made a name out of competing as a strongman before signing a contract with WWE back in 2013. Although, it took him two years before his main roster arrival, he needed little time in making an impact and announcing himself as one of the hottest commodities in the industry.

At WrestleMania 36 back in April, Braun Strowman won his first major Championship in the WWE when he defeated Goldberg to win the Universal title.

At this current time, Strowman is in a major feud with his former mentor Bray Wyatt which is the biggest storyline on the Smackdown brand. Strowman retained his Universal title against Wyatt at Money In The Bank. When the feud was sidelined, Strowman worked a program with The Miz and John Morrison and he defeated the duo at Backlash.

So it dawned on me just now. This selfie I took was 7 years ago this past weekend when I my life forever changed. You see in this pic this was my tiny @kiamotorsusa #Soul that I packed with everything I owned to head to Florida with 150$ to my name. For the 8 months prior to that I was pretty much homeless. I would stay at friends houses and sleep where I could because I was job less minus some part time security work here and there. I had put every ounce of my being into strongman for many years. I moved to fl in 2012 and things didn’t turn out as planned. I tried everything I could to make a living and still compete at the highest level in strongman and there just wasn’t enough money in the sport at the time to live and do it and at that level. There was no time for a full time job because training and traveling was so demanding. But walking away from a sport I loved so much was very hard to do. I devoted my life to training and trying to be one of the strongest men to walk the earth. Now looking back it was the best decision of my life. I took a chance I had no idea what I was getting into when I started with @wwe 7 days into learning to be a wrestler I had two broken ribs. For pretty much two years when I was in developmental I was injured from ribs to torn pcl to rupturing my L5S1 disk and paralyzing my left leg that required emergency surgery to allow me to walk again ( thus why my left calf pretty much doesn’t exist to this day because of the atrophy) I refused to let any of that stop me because I fell in love with the Busniess that is sports entertainment and I knew deep down inside that God put me on this earth to be one and I am beyond blessed to look back now and see what I had to go through to get to where I am now. And the moral of this whole long sappy post is if you refuse to give up on yourself the world won’t give up on you!!!!! And don’t let anyone ever tell you hard work doesn’t pay off!!!!!! #DontGiveUpOnYourSelf #YouCanDoIt #HardWorkPaysOff #ChooseYourOwnPath

Braun Strowman makes a huge impact on his WWE RAW debut

On August 24th, 2015, Braun Strowman made his RAW debut when he aligned himself with Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in the Wyatt Family. He was regarded as the ''Black Sheep' of the group and quickly earned himself a reputation of being a dominant powerhouse.

Since that night, Strowman has been in the ring with some of the greats in the business, including Brock Lesnar, Kane, and Big Show. He's also had main event feuds with Roman Reigns that have headlined pay-per-view events over the years.

Braun Strowman has also put together a winning resume that includes becoming intercontinental and tag team champion. He went on to win the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank in 2018, which also awarded him the best male Superstar in the same year.

What is next for Braun Strowman?

The rematch with Wyatt is set for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on July 19th. The match has been rumored to have cinematic effects. Wyatt has reverted to his old gimmick, The Eater Of Worlds, that he played during his time leading Braun Strowman and the rest of the Wyatt Family. The match itself has been named as the ''Wyatt Swamp Fight'', located where the duo spent time together as a stable.

You can expect Strowman's feud with Wyatt to go along further down the line, regardless of the outcome at Extreme Rules. Wyatt's other gimmick ''The Fiend'' is still yet to make his anticipated arrival into it.

Published 09 Jul 2020, 10:00 IST
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) Braun Strowman
