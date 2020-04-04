Braun Strowman comments on getting a WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns as Goldberg's WrestleMania 36 opponent.

Is The Monster Among Men confident about defeating Goldberg?

Braun Strowman

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown confirmed that Roman Reigns will not be competing at this year's WrestleMania. Intead, Goldberg is going to defend the Universal Championship against a new contender, Braun Strowman.

There was not much explanation from WWE's end as to why 'The Big Dog' needed to be removed from the WrestleMania card and replaced by Strowman. In any case, the match is now official and The Monster Among Men took to Twitter to comment on this sudden announcement from WWE.

The world is a crazy place.

We’re living in crazy times.

I’m honored to face @Goldberg for the Universal Title at #WrestleMania.



...but he’s still gonna

GET. THESE. HANDS. #ManiaMonster https://t.co/kE1O43ZB7u — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 4, 2020

Although WWE didn't disclose the details behind Roman Reigns' replacement, The Big Dog recently confirmed via his Instagram that he had pulled out of WrestleMania 36 owing to his health issues. Reigns revealed that he is immunocompromised due to his battle with leukemia and doesn't want to further risk his health by competing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Braun Strowman gets the opportunity and he will be receiving a WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'. This will also be his first-ever singles championship at WrestleMania and considering his tweet, it looks like The Monster Among Men is confident about walking out of the event with the Universal Championship.

It remains to be seen how Goldberg responds to the sudden change in his WrestleMania 36.