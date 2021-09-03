"Travelling in the world of my creation" - Braun Strowman embarks on a new project

Adam Scherr, better known as Braun Strowman, has recently been a part of a new YouTube channel which Strowman has a huge hand in. The channel titled "#MLMR My Life My Rules" has only one video up and follows Braun Strowman and Quentin on their trip to the Myrtle Beach Safari owned by Doc Antle.

This was the first in a three-episode video series documenting Strowman and Quentin's journey on safari. They aim to capture the essence of "The Freedom Of Living".

Strowman even recently took to his social media accounts to promote his project, offering a new outlook on things.

"Come with me and you'll be, In a world of pure imagination, Take a look and you'll see, Into your imagination, We'll begin with a spin, Travelling in the world of my creation, What we'll see will defy explanation, If you want to view paradise, Simply look around and view it, Anything you want to, do it, Want to change the world?", wrote Strowman

Ever since his WWE release, Braun Strowman has been actively participating in various projects. He wasn't able to compete inside the ring due to the 90-day non-compete clause enforced after his release. However, the 90 days came up on August 31 and he is now ready to proceed with his in-ring ventures.

Braun Strowman is set to face EC3

Yesterday, Braun Strowman revealed that he will be in the premier match of a special event called "Free the Narrative II: The Monster In Us All". As assumed by the title of the event, Strowman will take on former WWE star EC3 on the show and it will be available on October 1 for just $10.

Strowman has also been at the heart of speculation regarding Impact Wrestling making some new additions to the roster. On Jade Chung's recent Twitch Stream, Scott D'Amore teased Strowman joining Impact by saying "Braun for Glory" instead of Bound for Glory.

The Monster Among Men could fare well in Impact Wrestling considering his accomplishments in the past. He is a former WWE Universal Champion and has defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania. He has even run through top stars like Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt.

What do you think is next for Braun Strowman? Do you think he will join Impact Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

