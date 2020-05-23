Braun Strowman to defend WWE Universal Championship against Miz & Morrison at Backlash

The Monster Among Men will have his hands full at Backlash

Braun Strowman will have his hands full at Backlash as he will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against former SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Miz & Morrison.

The Miz and John Morrison started the night by taking a lot of shots at the Universal Champion by saying that he was replaced in The Wyatt Family bu puppets. However, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions quickly got a response from the Universal Champion who crashed The Dirt Sheet.

Morrison got The Miz into trouble by putting him in an impromptu match against Strowman on SmackDown. While, the duo did get the upper hand in the match, it was short-lived as Strowman easily overpowered The A-Lister to get the win.

As The Monster Among Men made his way up the ramp, Morrison laid out the challenge for the Universal Champion and told him to put the title on the line in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

The challenge was duly accepted by Strowman.

Now WWE has officially announced the match for Backlash and this will be a true challenge to Strowman's title reign.

Braun Strowman's Universal Championship reign

Strowman has been having a good run with the Universal Championship ever since winning it at WrestleMania 36. The Monster Among Men defeated his former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt, at Money In The Bank and now will be getting ready for his second title defense.

Miz & Morrison are a dangerous duo and will present a different challenge to Strowman.