Braun Strowman gives his verdict on the Firefly Fun House and Boneyard matches

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has heaped praise on the Firefly Fun House and Boneyard matches that took place at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker and AJ Styles squared off in a Boneyard match in the main event of day one at WrestleMania 36.

On the second day, Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. Both bouts earned a lot of praise from a number of people for the cinematic brilliance that they oozed, and Strowman became the newest one to join the list.

In a Q&A with WWE UK, The Monster Among Men stated that he was thoroughly entertained by the “mind-blowing” matches.

“They were cinematic pieces of art. It was literally sports entertainment at its pinnacle. It was mind blowing watching the cinematics… the fights scenes, just the whole presence of it all… I’ve got goosebumps thinking about it right now.

“When I watch wrestling I don’t watch it as an analytical wrestler trying to break it down and nitpick everything, I watch wrestling like I did when I was a teenager, when I was a child, I watch it to be entertained… and it entertained me.”

Braun Strowman became the WWE Universal Champion for the first time in his career after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He's currently engaged in a feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt, who's determined to win back the title he lost at Super ShowDown.

