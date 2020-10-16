Braun Strowman gives his honest thoughts on Alexa Bliss aligning with Bray Wyatt

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are two people with who Braun Strowman is all too familiar. Having essentially started his main WWE career with Bray Wyatt by his side, Braun Strowman would eventually shoot up into singles stardom, where he would also cross paths and tease a romance storyline with Alexa Bliss in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Alexa Bliss' involvement with Braun Strowman was a key theme to the last part of his feud against Bray Wyatt in the summer of 2020. It resulted in Alexa Bliss completely changing her character and she is now aligned with 'The Fiend', where they were both drafted to RAW.

Braun Strowman is a superstar who was drafted to RAW as well and he spoke to Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino, who asked The Monster Among Men about whether he was done with Bray Wyatt and what his thoughts are on Alexa Bliss' change in character:

"I'll never be finished with Bray Wyatt. Same with Roman Reigns. Roman has been my biggest adversary to date and probably will be. Bray Wyatt is the father of the monster. It's hard to be around him. I tried to be a good person. I tried to do good things. Unfortunately, I'm also really good at doing bad things to people. Bray Wyatt is the haunting element. I have nightmares about him. I have fears of being drawn back into that swamp and turning back into what I used to be. I'd be a liar if I say I didn't watch that entire segment with Alexa [Bliss] and Bray because it's mortifying seeing her change because the Alexa I knew was a sweet person - and to see her changing like this and those guys getting the double 'Abby' made all the hair on my body stand up and this eerie feeling in my stomach like I'm watching Satan come to life."

Will Braun Strowman's rivalry with Bray Wyatt play out on RAW?

Now that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is on RAW, it puts to rest any possible storyline against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. However, Braun Strowman on RAW means that WWE can run back the story with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. While it didn't set the world on fire between April and August, Alexa Bliss' newfound involvement would likely change the entire dynamic of the rivalry.

