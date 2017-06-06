Braun Strowman Injury Update: The Monster Among Men could return in June

Will the Monster Among Men interfere at Great Balls of Fire?

Strowman was supposed to face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire

What's the story?

Braun Strowman could be returning this month after suffering an elbow injury during his match against Roman Reigns at Payback. The conclusion was drawn after Strowman was advertised recently for a live event on June 18th.

In case you didn't know....

On May 8th, WWE announced that Braun Strowman had shattered his elbow and was going to be out of action for six months. Strowman's unpredictable injury caused by a change in plans, thus forcing WWE to scrap his match against Brock Lesnar at their upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported that although Strowman's injury was legitimate, he was not going to be out of action for six months. Meltzer further stated that the injury should only keep The Monster Among Men out of action for two months, thus allowing WWE to market his return as some feat.

The heart of the matter

In a commercial for WWE's live event in Springfield, Illinois, Braun Strowman's being advertised to face Roman Reigns at the house show. The show is scheduled to take place on the 18th of June, which possibly indicates that Strowman may be back this month.

What's next?

Braun Strowman's absence led to the creation of the Fatal-5-Way Match at this past Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV. Samoa Joe, the winner of the Fatal-5-Way Match, will be facing Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire for the Universal Championship.

The current plan is to have Brock Lesnar face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

Author's take

Braun Strowman is probably one of the best giants in the WWE right now. Word around is that Strowman may show up at Great Balls of Fire and cause some form of interference during Lesnar's match against Joe, thus setting up their match for SummerSlam. We'll keep you updated as the story progresses.

