Braun Strowman Injury Update: The Monster Among Men has reportedly been cleared to wrestle

When will Braun Strowman return to Monday Night Raw?

Will the Mountain Among Men be back for Great Balls of Fire?

What’s the story?

A report from PW Insider seems to indicate that Braun Strowman has been cleared to wrestle. It appears that he has sufficiently recovered from an elbow injury that he suffered in May.

In case you didn’t know...

Strowman began winning fans over in 2016 as a dominating force on Monday Night Raw, but it was further escalated when he began to target Roman Reigns.

Strowman was initially pencilled in to face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire for the Universal Championship, but an elbow injured forced the company to replace him with Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

Strowman’s elbow injury was initially reported to keep him out of action for 4-8 weeks, but the WWE claimed that it would take 6 months. Several insiders have theorised that the promotion’s official statement is a work, and PW Insider’s report all but confirms this notion.

PW Insider claimed that Strowman was cleared to wrestle about a week ago and that his return to television will happen relatively soon, so he can factor into future and or current storylines.

What’s next?

Even though Samoa Joe has taken Strowman’s spot at Great Balls of Fire, there are several rumblings which suggest that the Monster Among Men will have his date with Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

Author’s take

If this rumour proves to be accurate, it’s great to hear that Strowman’s injuries have healed. The Samoan Submission Machine has the void left by Strowman’s injury, but the Mountain Among Men’s presence on the flagship show has been missed.

