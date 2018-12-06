Braun Strowman News: Why Strowman was backstage at SmackDown this week

Braun Strowman

What's the story?

A number of WWE legends were backstage at SmackDown this week including The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Mark Henry and Christian. Another Superstar present backstage was RAW's Braun Strowman, according to Cageside Seats. The most likely reason is that Strowman was getting his elbow checked out ahead of WWE TLC earlier this month.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman had elbow surgery last month after being written off television following a vicious attack by Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Despite early rumors that Strowman would not be fit in time for WWE TLC, it now looks like his match with acting RAW GM Baron Corbin will go ahead as planned.

Strowman also appeared on RAW last week, cutting a promo on Corbin from the hospital ahead of surgery. Strowman also showed off his injured elbow before sending a chilling warning to Corbin ahead of TLC.

After leading team RAW to victory at WWE Survivor Series last month, Strowman also earned a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman was backstage at WWE SmackDown earlier this week. As of now, the reason for his visit isn't confirmed but it was most likely to have his injured elbow checked out ahead of WWE TLC later this month.

Strowman is slated to face acting RAW GM Baron Corbin. Corbin has a lot on the line at TLC. If he somehow manages to beat Corbin, Stephanie McMahon has promised to name him as the permanent RAW GM.

What's next?

Braun Strowman will face Baron Corbin at WWE TLC if he manages to get fit in time. As of now, rumors suggest that Strowman will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in January.

Do you guys think Braun Strowman will be fit in time for WWE TLC? Sound off in the comments below.

