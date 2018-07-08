WWE News: Braun Strowman looks to the future on his Five-Year Anniversary with the WWE

Mr Money in the Bank reflects on his WWE career thus far

What's the story?

Braun Strowman participated in a six-man tag team match last night in the main event at Madison Square Garden.

The Monster Among Men teamed up with Roman Reigns and the Undertaker to take on Baron Corbin, Elias, and Kevin Owens. Afterwards, Strowman reminisced about his past five years with the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman has had one heck of a career with the WWE. While he hasn't picked up a lot of gold, the former strongman has feuded with the biggest stars in the company and is currently holding the Money in the Bank contract.

He also won this year's Greatest Royal Rumble match.

Fans latched onto the behemoth while he separated himself from the Wyatt Family, but the WWE Universe truly took in Strowman during his over the top feud with Roman Reigns. Since then, Strowman has become one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster.

The heart of the matter

Last night, Strowman, Reigns, and the Undertaker were successful in the WWE main event at MSG after the Phenom put Kevin Owens to rest with a Tombstone Piledriver. Afterwards, the WWE caught up with the Mr Monster in the Bank to talk about his five-year anniversary with the company.

.@BraunStrowman reacts to competing at #WWEMSG & teaming with #THEUNDERTAKER on his five year anniversary as a sports entertainer! pic.twitter.com/MATNAjfUA8 — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018

What's next?

Strowman said that the company has been great to him over the past five years and that he's excited to see what the next decade holds in store for him and the WWE Universe.

Strowman sits atop the Raw roster at the moment, holding the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase. While Brock Lesnar makes appearances at UFC events, the Monster Among Men eagerly waits for his opportunity to strike.

Braun Strowman has had an incredible five years, and with the MITB briefcase, he continues to shoot towards the top of the card. What's next for Mr. Monster in the Bank?