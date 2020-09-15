Braun Strowman makes an appearance on RAW; Opponent for next week revealed

Braun Strowman has been absent from WWE television since SummerSlam 2020. Braun Strowman was the face of SmackDown from WrestleMania 36 up until SummerSlam, where he was the reigning Universal Champion.

It's no secret that had Roman Reigns not pulled out of WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman wouldn't have even been on the card. However, things aligned, and Braun Strowman enjoyed a four-month reign as the Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman also had a big change in character after The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020, where he lost to Bray Wyatt and his character took a turn for the dark after that.

The traces of the July-August Braun Strowman character wasn't seen when he appeared on the 14th September episode of RAW. It was the standard RAW Underground opening where Shane McMahon and his bouncer were outside. At first, the bouncer seemingly refused to let Braun Strowman in before Shane McMahon encouraged it.

Unsurprisingly, Braun Strowman went on to wreak havoc on RAW Underground, taking out the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Riddick Moss (multiple times) along with other side characters.

Why is Braun Strowman on RAW and who is he facing next week?

Braun Strowman is on RAW Underground because the "Fight Club"-esque segments don't necessarily have brand restrictions. After wreaking havoc on RAW Underground, Braun Strowman was all ready to confront and face the star of the show - Dabba Kato.

However, Shane McMahon called a halt and stopped the two from fighting, stating that they would have to go at it next week. It was certainly a clever tactic on Shane McMahon and WWE's part to promote RAW Underground next week featuring the two biggest men there are.

It's interesting how fans have taken to RAW Underground and it's given superstars like Dabba Kato (Babatunde) a platform to shine when they otherwise wouldn't. RAW Underground is also reportedly Shane McMahon's brainchild, which is why he was supposedly upset when the pre-taped segments were cut from the RAW show without his knowledge of it.