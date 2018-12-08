Braun Strowman News: The Monster Among Men provides an update on his elbow injury

Looks like Strowman is all set for a comeback

What's the story?

WWE's current list of injured stars is certainly a long one, however, it now looks like one man (or rather I say one monster) is seemingly all set to make his return to in-ring competition sooner than expected.

'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman took it to his Twitter handle earlier today and posted an update on his elbow injury.

In case you didn't know...

Following a vicious attack from the trio of Raw GM Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley on Raw several weeks ago, former Raw Tag Team Champion, Braun Strowman was written off TV in a vicious manner, after the trio had injured The Monster Among Man's elbow in a brutal attack.

Strowman, who had undergone surgery last month, also appeared on last week's episode of Raw, cutting a promo on his scheduled TLC opponent, Baron Corbin, sending a spine-chilling warning to the Raw GM.

The heart of the matter

'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman has been on a destructive path and has wreaked havoc on almost everyone since making his Raw debut and in the past, Strowman has already proved the WWE Universe why he is indeed known as 'The Monster Among Men'.

After visiting SmackDown Live backstage this week, Strowman has now taken it to social media in order to provide a new update (and supposed bad news for GM Baron Corbin) regarding his elbow injury.

'The Monster Among Men' took it to Twitter and posted a photo of his elbow, claiming that 'The Monster' is indeed coming back and seemingly its just a matter of time before we get to witness him back inside the squared circle, doing what he does best and that is to destroy every single human being who dares to step in his path.

What's next?

Braun Strowman's status for TLC might still be in doubt, however, it now looks like 'The Monster Among Men' could very well be medically cleared to compete come December 16th against Baron Corbin.

