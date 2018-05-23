WWE News: Braun Strowman praises Finn Balor following their match on Raw

The Monster Among Men has all the respect in the world for The Demon King.

Braun Strowman vs Finn Balor from Raw

What’s the story?

Following their astonishing match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman had some high praises for his opponent from this past Monday, Finn Balor.

Shortly after his win, Strowman took it to the social media in order to give props to the former and first-ever WWE Universal Champion, that is, Balor.

In case you didn’t know…

After recently qualifying for this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, both Balor and Strowman teamed up with each other in a WWE ring for the very first time on last week’s edition of Raw, in their battle against the newly formed duo of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

However, despite a very resilient effort from both Balor and Strowman, the two men, unfortunately, failed to pick up the win over McIntyre and Ziggler, who seemingly pinned ‘The Demon King’ for the win.

The heart of the matter

As noted, on this week’s edition of Raw, Stephanie McMahon booked a one-on-one match between Balor and Strowman, with the latter picking up the win over the former WWE Universal Champion in a match where Balor despite showing a ton of resiliency ended up on the losing side.

Athletes like @FinnBalor are in a class of their own.

But when it comes to Monsters ... I’m 1/1. #MonsterInTheBank #Raw #MITB — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 22, 2018

Following the contest, Strowman took to Twitter to praise ‘The Demon King’ by saying that the Irishman is the sort of athlete who is in a class of his own, however, with that being said, when it comes to monsters ‘The Monster Among Men’ is the one and only.

What’s next?

Both Strowman and Balor will be a part of this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, which takes place later next month at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Author’s Take

Strowman vs Balor was certainly a very unique match, with a very predictable outcome, but that being said we certainly can’t deny Balor’s amazing effort on Raw when he went toe-to-toe with ‘The Monster Among Men’.