Braun Strowman reacts after winning the WWE Universal Title

The Monster Among Men is finally on top of the WWE mountain!

Strowman gave his reaction after becoming the new Universal Champion!

He has finally done it

They say good things come to those that wait and Braun Strowman's patience finally paid dividends when he defeated Goldberg tonight at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. For the first time, WrestleMania is taking place for two nights in a row and without any live spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the first night of The Showcase of The Immortals, Strowman dethroned Goldberg to become the Universal Champion for the first time in his career. Following his momentous victory, the Monster Among Men took to Twitter to give his reaction.

Braun thanks Goldberg and the WWE Universe

In his tweet, Braun Strowman thanks the WWE Universe and even Goldberg and stated that the Universal title is "in these hands".

Soon as the match started, Goldberg drew first blood and delivered four consecutive Spears to Strowman. Despite this, Strowman managed to kick out of a cover made by Goldberg at two and then out of nowhere dropped The Myth with a sudden and thunderous Running Powerslam. He then hit Goldberg with three more Powerslams and pinned him to get the win and came out as the brand new Universal Champion.

Goldberg was originally slated to defend the Universal title against Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows but after The Big Dog pulled out of the match due to complications amid the coronavirus pandemic, he was replaced with Strowman.