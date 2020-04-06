Braun Strowman reveals "emergency" call WWE made to him ahead of WrestleMania 36

Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36.

WWE made an emergency call to the Monster Among Men.

Braun Strowman and Vince McMahon

Braun Strowman won his first world title in WWE on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 as he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win the Universal Championship. The Monster Among Men was a last-minute addition to the WrestleMania 36 card after Roman Reigns pulled out of The Show of Shows.

After his win on Saturday, Strowman spoke to The Bump and revealed how WWE made an emergency call to him ahead of WrestleMania and flew out a jet to get him from Wisconsin to the Performance Center in Orlando.

“Oh my god. Literally, thinking about it right now, it’s probably the craziest 24 hours of my life. I loaded up last week when everything was starting to lock down in Florida, I was like, ‘I wanna go get in the country.’ I got some land up here in Wisconsin. I came up here to see my family and get away. I drove twenty-one hours and was an hour away from home. And I got a phone call, ‘There’s been some last-minute changes. We need you. It’s an emergency. We’re sending a jet to get you. You leave at 9:00 p.m.’ So I literally got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, landed at 1:30 in the morning. I got up, hit the ground running and lo and behold, came out of the back and the new Universal Champion.” (H/T 411Mania)

The Monster Among Men said that he was glad to prove the "naysayers" wrong and revealed that he always knew he would eventually win the title. He revealed his journey to this title, saying that he had packed up with $150 in his pocket and loaded his car with his things and moved to learn wrestling in WWE. He thanked the WWE Universe and said that he was humbled at the response he has got since winning the title.

Roman Reigns was originally set to face off against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal title, but he pulled out of the show as he did not want to risk his health. Reigns was replaced by Strowman in the match, and the Monster Among Men made quick work of Goldberg, winning the match in just over two minutes.

This is the first world title that Strowman has won in WWE and only the second singles title after winning the Intercontinental title earlier this year.