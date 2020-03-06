Braun Strowman reveals his personal goal for WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman is the Intercontinental Champion

Braun Strowman is hoping to compete in his first one-on-one WrestleMania match at this year’s event in Tampa, Florida.

Despite being a prominent Superstar on RAW and SmackDown since making his first televised WWE appearance in August 2015, the Intercontinental Champion has only ever competed in multi-person matches at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

With WrestleMania 36 set to take place on April 5, Strowman told Sports Illustrated that he wants to be booked in a singles match at ‘Mania for the first time.

“Having a singles match on the main card, that’s been a personal goal of mine since I started with WWE. One day, I can see myself main-eventing WrestleMania. I feel like I have the star power and the fan base behind me that wants to see it, but I just need to find the right opponent.”

Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania history

After appearing in a segment alongside The Wyatt Family, The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 32, Braun Strowman competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show but he was unable to pick up the victory.

The 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble winner teamed with 10-year-old Nicholas to claim the RAW Tag Team titles from The Bar at WrestleMania 34, while he outsmarted SNL duo Michael Che and Colin Jost to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.

