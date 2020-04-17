Braun Strowman reveals when Vince McMahon told him he was needed for WrestleMania

Vince McMahon sent a private jet to go get Braun Strowman.

Strowman challenged and beat Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman

WrestleMania 36 took place behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center this year. The show was still very good, and there were a number of memorable moments in the night. Roman Reigns was originally supposed to challenge WWE Universal Champion Goldberg at WrestleMania but pulled out of the match at the last minute. The man picked to replace Roman Reigns in the match was the 'Monster Among Men', Braun Strowman.

Strowman grabbed the opportunity at the title with both hands. He beat Goldberg after a series of running powerslams to win his first world title in WWE, leaving WrestleMania 36 as the Universal Champion.

Strowman was initially not booked to be on the card. He found out late on after a call from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who then sent a private jet to get him. Braun described what happened in a recent interview:

I have some land up in Wisconsin, I have 80 acres out in the middle of nowhere, I think there are 400 people in the whole town. I thought ‘if I’m going to be on lock down, I’d rather it was out in the middle of nowhere’ so I loaded up my things in my car and drove 21 hours to Wisconsin. I got 1 hour away from my property in Wisconsin and I got a phone call from the Chairman of WWE saying there has been some last-minute changes… we need you; we’re sending a jet, it lands at 9pm.

So, I made it to Wisconsin long enough to grab a quick bite of dinner… and headed to the regional county airport and jumped on a four-seater jet. It reminded that you have to be on 24-hours a day because – you never know. Kudos to our team for making it happen and getting me back to Florida, then returned back in a 24-hour period with minimal contact with other human beings. Kudos to the company for getting me down there and making it happen.

Strowman's next challenge will be none other than his former mentor in the Wyatt Family, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Catch Braun Strowman live every week on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3