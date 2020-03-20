Braun Strowman reveals which WWE Superstar he 'would die for'

Braun Strowman gave an out-of-character interview on The Bump

Drake Maverick also joined the show and spoke about his friendship with Strowman

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Drake Maverick opened up about their friendship on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump.

Maverick recalled that he met his best friend for the first time when Strowman dressed as an elf to film a comedy video with Drew Gulak for WWE’s YouTube channel in 2017.

The 205 Live General Manager then spoke about how close the two men have become over the last two years, prompting Strowman to say he “would die” for his friend.

“Something on a cellular level just connected with this man. He’s literally my brother, like I would die for him. It’s that serious and stuff. It’s just cool knowing that I have somebody in my corner like that and I hope he knows that, no matter what, I’m always in his corner and that’s hard to find in life. There’s not many people, anybody, in the world who can say they have friends this close, so it’s very special.”

Maverick said he is often compared to former WWE referee Tim White, who was always there for Andre The Giant in a similar way to how he is always by Strowman’s side.

Braun Strowman and Drake Maverick's WWE careers in 2020

With just over two weeks to go until WrestleMania 36, it looks likely that WWE is set to book an Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman at the event.

Drake Maverick, meanwhile, is currently without a storyline on SmackDown and he has not competed in a televised match since participating in the Battle Royal at Crown Jewel in October 2019.