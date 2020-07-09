Braun Strowman shares lesser-known details about two broken ribs and a paralyzed leg

Braun Strowman revealed the details in an emotional post.

The 'Monster Among Men' has surely come a long way in WWE.

Braun Strowman is the definition of monster mentality

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is one of those who relentlessly chased their dreams. The reigning Universal Champion of WWE recently took to his personal social media account to share an inspiring story of his journey from being practically homeless to becoming one of the biggest Superstars in the promotion today.

Braun Strowman's inspiring journey to the top of the WWE roster

In a long post, Braun Strowman reflected on his 7-year long struggle to reach where he is today. He talked about working at different jobs while he devoted his extra hours into his training. His hard work finally paid off when he signed with WWE and here's how that turned out for him.

So it dawned on me just now. This selfie I took was 7 years ago this past weekend when I my life forever changed. You see in this pic this was my tiny @kiamotorsusa #Soul that I packed with everything I owned to head to Florida with 150$ to my name. For the 8 months prior to that I was pretty much homeless. I would stay at friends houses and sleep where I could because I was jobless minus some part-time security work here and there. I had put every ounce of my being into strongman for many years. I moved to fl in 2012 and things didn’t turn out as planned. I tried everything I could to make a living and still compete at the highest level in strongman and there just wasn’t enough money in the sport at the time to live and do it and at that level. There was no time for a full-time job because training and travelling was so demanding.

The hardships didn't end for Braun Strowman just yet because he had two broken ribs merely days after he started training at the Performance Center. His left leg was also paralyzed, which forced him to undergo emergency surgery.

Although his transformation into a wrestling Superstar was quite challenging, Braun Strowman found himself falling in love with the sports entertainment business. He then dedicated every waking hour into working on himself and finally earned a chance to prove his worth in front of the entire WWE Universe.

But walking away from a sport I loved so much was very hard to do. I devoted my life to training and trying to be one of the strongest men to walk the earth. Now looking back it was the best decision of my life. I took a chance I had no idea what I was getting into when I started with @wwe 7 days into learning to be a wrestler I had two broken ribs. For pretty much two years when I was in developmental I was injured from ribs to torn pcl to rupturing my L5S1 disk and paralyzing my left leg that required emergency surgery to allow me to walk again ( thus why my left calf pretty much doesn’t exist to this day because of the atrophy) I refused to let any of that stop me because I fell in love with the Busniess that is sports entertainment and I knew deep down inside that God put me on this earth to be one and I am beyond blessed to look back now and see what I had to go through to get to where I am now. And the moral of this whole long sappy post is if you refuse to give up on yourself the world won’t give up on you!!!!! And don’t let anyone ever tell you hard work doesn’t pay off!!!!!!

Braun Strowman shared his story to inspire all his fans to believe in themselves. Seven years later, he won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. The 'Monster Among men' is one of the top Superstars on WWE SmackDown. Braun Strowman is now engaged in a feud with Bray Wyatt, and the two Superstars are set to lock horns in a non-title match at Extreme Rules 2020.