3 Things WWE can do if Braun Strowman can't wrestle at WWE TLC

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
592   //    16 Dec 2018, 11:16 IST


What could WWE do if Strowman isn't fully fit?
What could WWE do if Strowman isn't fully fit?

It's time to address the fact that Braun Strowman may very well not be declared fully fit in time for TLC later tonight.

Unfortunately for Strowman, he had to undergo elbow surgery in November for bone spurs. He was written off WWE television on RAW following a brutal attack at the hands of acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin and his henchmen Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley following a 6-man tag match.

The following week on RAW, as Corbin took shots at Strowman, the 'Monster Among Men' appeared on the Titantron from the hospital ahead of undergoing surgery. Apart from sending a chilling message to the acting GM, Strowman also hinted at the time that this surgery could keep him out of action longer than expected with the kayfabe reason given being that Strowman's doctor had never operated on an elbow so big.

With WWE TLC taking place tonight, rumors suggest that Strowman will not be fit in time for his match against Corbin. What can WWE if Strowman can't wrestle tonight? Let's take a deeper look at 3 distinct possibilities.

#3 Strowman shows up and squashes Corbin

Will Braun Strowman squash the acting RAW GM?
Will Braun Strowman squash the acting RAW GM?

This one depends on exactly how fit Strowman is but will definitely be the easiest direction for WWE to go if their plan was for Strowman to go over.

Braun Strowman just has to show up and squash Corbin like so many other Superstars he's done to in the past. A couple of running powerslams and Strowman can have this done and dusted in under a minute with minimum risk of injuring himself any further.

After his win, Strowman can take time to heal up as he awaits his big WWE Universal Championship match against 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar at the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble in January.

1 / 3 NEXT
WWE TLC 2018
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
