Bray Wyatt and 3 current WWE Superstars referenced in the White Rabbit teaser on RAW

Will Bray Wyatt be returning to WWE television soon?

Wyatt, along with a few other superstars, was referenced on last night’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. During a commercial break, we saw a special QR code appear quickly in an image showing Austin Theory.

If you scan the QR code, you are then taken to play a game of “Hangman”. The game asked the question: “Who killed the world?”. When spelled out, the answer was: “You did”. The entire game holds more than several key references. Interestingly enough, the game “Hangman” can also be seen as a small reference to AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page.

However, Ryan Satin reported the following on his Twitter page, showing the message:

With that being said, which superstar exactly was referenced in the video? Let’s take a deeper dive into it:

#4. The white rabbit could be a reference to Karrion Kross

One of the first immediate references to the game was a white rabbit. The white rabbit jumping down the rabbit hole could be tied to Karrion Kross, who is indeed directly related to this symbolism. If you look closely, the hourglass with the red circle around it is another direct tie to his character.

Kross used to be called “The White Rabbit” during his time with Lucha Underground. This had wrestling fans immediately thinking it could be Kross and Scarlett playing games with the WWE Universe.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer, "The Big Red Machine” Kane

In the game, we see the White Rabbit hop around on various letters. The letters it hops around on is, “D-E-M-O-N”. One of the two wrestlers that could be tied to this acrynoym is “The Big Red Machine” and WWE Hall of Famer, Kane.

Also, it wouldn’t be too far fetched to tie Kane to this video. We haven’t seen Kane on WWE television (in full attire) since the 2020 Survivor Series during The Undertaker’s career sendoff.

Could Kane be one of the stars behind this twisted game?

#2. “The Demon King” Finn Balor

As mentioned above, the other direct reference that makes perfect sense would be “The Demon King” Finn Balor. Balor, as we know, is one of the key members of The Judgment Day.

With the recent addition of Dominik Mysterio, could Balor be looking to recruit more members to The Judgment Day?

#1. “You Did!” - “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is the odds-on favorite for this entire video. For weeks, we’ve heard the song “White Rabbit” played in the arenas during live events. Bray Wyatt has been heavily rumored to be making his return to WWE for quite some time.

The white rabbit itself is tied to Wyatt as well, as you can recall the message “Feed your Brain” being tied to the “Eater of Worlds”.

Going further into the scenario, let’s take a look at the font style of the words: “You Did." Surprisingly it is exactly the same as Bray Wyatt’s “Find Me” merchandise, as shown and tweeted by WrestilngNews.co below:

Lastly, Wyatt did an interview with Michael Cole seven years ago during his feud with Roman Reigns where he blamed the world’s issues on everyone else.

“How can I feel guilty? I would never do anything that I feel guilty about. How can I feel guilty what IF eel in my mind is the only right thing? I don’t make the world the way it is. You did!” [4:00 – 4:30]

With the message ending with the date: “9.23”, which falls on a Friday, it could mean that the one behind the message will be revealed on the Sept 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown.

