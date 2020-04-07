Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton got 'chewed out' backstage after WWE match

Even Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are susceptible to negative feedback after matches

Vince McMahon disapproved of their babyface actions as a tag team

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

Arn Anderson told a story on the latest episode of his ARN podcast about the time that Vince McMahon “chewed out” himself, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton after a WWE match in 2016.

The Hall of Famer explained that he used to get the blame for certain things that happened in matches during his time as a producer in WWE from 2002 to 2019, especially from 2015 onwards.

In 2016, Orton briefly joined The Wyatt Family and won the SmackDown Tag Team titles with Wyatt against Heath Slater and Rhyno at the TLC pay-per-view.

Anderson said the team planned to receive negative reactions from the audience during matches to cement their status as heels, but McMahon felt they were acting too much like babyfaces.

“We would do stuff that we knew would get heat during a match. We would lay some stuff out and we would do some clever stuff using the guy on the floor, and we would come back and just get chewed out for it. No one could figure out why. What are we getting chewed out for here? He [McMahon] would voice his opinion, he’d say, ‘Guys, that’s babyface stuff.’”

Anderson said McMahon disapproved of the heel on the outside of the ring – Luke Harper, in this case – attacking a babyface at ringside when the referee had his back turned, as he considered that to be a good-guy move.

The WCW legend added that he used to go backstage with WWE talent after speaking with McMahon and they would all look at each other wondering what they did wrong.