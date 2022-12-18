Bray Wyatt chooses a new victim, number one contender crowned - 5 WWE SmackDown spoilers you need to know for December 23rd

It's officially a week until Christmas, and since superstars want to spend the festive season with their families, there are often tapings that take place for WWE SmackDown and RAW.

This year was no different since SmackDown falls just two days before Christmas, so the company pre-taped next week's episode of the show. The tapings contained some interesting build-up toward the Royal Rumble, which is now just over a month away.

#5. Imperium was surprisingly defeated by Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Imperium has been unstoppable alongside Gunther over the past few months. However, it appears that without The Ring General on the same team, they were easily defeated. Next week on SmackDown, Imperium will take on Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

It's unclear if Gunther was at ringside for the match. Nevertheless, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were outclassed by Strowman and Ricochet. The duo's loss leaves the impression that the Intercontinental Champion could punish them on the December 30 episode of the show.

#4. Rey Mysterio returned to action on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio has been out of action since being attacked by Dominik Mysterio in his own home on Thanksgiving Eve a few weeks ago. Mysterio has had some issues with Karrion Kross over the past few weeks after the former NXT star targeted the masked legend in a backstage segment.

This coming week on WWE SmackDown, Mysterio returned to action as he took on Angel Garza. But it's clear that his storyline with Kross will continue, given that Kross and his wife Scarlett were watching the contest.

#3. The Usos defeated Hit Row

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

#Smackdown Hit Row wins and will face The Usos NEXT WEEK!!! Hit Row wins and will face The Usos NEXT WEEK!!! #Smackdown https://t.co/NcqQgIe0JT

This week on SmackDown, Hit Row was able to come out victorious in a triple-threat tag team match, including Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders. The win meant they were handed a shot at the Tag Team Championship.

Hit Row's shot came on the pre-taped episode of WWE SmackDown, and predictably, the returning stars could not outclass the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Gauntlet Match

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The winner will become the No. 1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.



(via Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tegan Nox vs. Emma vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li in a Gauntlet Match will take place next Friday on #SmackDown The winner will become the No. 1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.(via @WWE Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tegan Nox vs. Emma vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li in a Gauntlet Match will take place next Friday on #SmackDown.The winner will become the No. 1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.(via @WWE) https://t.co/SHsrKjJGJz

Raquel Rodriguez came out on top in the Women's Gauntlet Match and is now set to exact some revenge on Ronda Rousey. The former NXT Women's Champion defeated Shayna Baszler and will now be handed a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rodriguez struggled with a broken elbow and was attacked again this week on SmackDown. But despite her injury, she was able to find a way past the rest of the women's division to secure a championship match.

#1. Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman on WWE SmackDown

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @RealLAKnight once again gets attacked backstage and voices his frustrations and accusations at #BrayWyatt in the ring, but Uncle Howdy appears to perplex the brash Superstar. .@RealLAKnight once again gets attacked backstage and voices his frustrations and accusations at #BrayWyatt in the ring, but Uncle Howdy appears to perplex the brash Superstar. #SmackDown https://t.co/vyn4zTxjHL

Bray Wyatt has been locked in a feud with LA Knight over the past few weeks. However, after Uncle Howdy made an appearance on WWE SmackDown, it appears that Wyatt has undergone a significant change.

After stating that Knight owes him an apology for an attack he suffered last week, Wyatt went on to attack the cameraman, which could be the start of his heel turn.

