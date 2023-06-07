Bray Wyatt must recruit former world champion in order to bring back popular character at WWE SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV in nearly four months, but there are rumors that the former world champion could return in the build-up to SummerSlam 2023.

Wyatt needs a change when he makes his comeback, and there are several rumors linking him to The Fiend. Moreover, there is a belief that WWE officials are underwhelmed by his current character.

Storyline-wise, it would be hard for the company to switch back to The Fiend after all this time. But if he can side with former Universal Champion Finn Balor and help him defeat Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2023, the two may find a way to reincarnate The Fiend ahead of SummerSlam in August.

The Judgment Day no longer appears to be on the same page. This means that Damian Priest is more likely to cost Balor his potential match for the World Championship rather than help him win it.

If Bray Wyatt makes his return and helps Balor win, then The Demon could be the key to unlocking The Fiend. After all, it was Wyatt who once sent Balor away to NXT ahead of the former's release.

Could Finn Balor be the key to bringing The Fiend back to WWE?

Balor and Bray Wyatt have a storied history and very similar alter-egos. Hence, the two men could be linked, and Balor may be the one who can actually bring back The Fiend.

Balor is currently climbing the ranks on the WWE RAW roster, but he could run into some issues if The Judgment Day is no longer by his side. As a result, allying with Wyatt could be a good option for him. The unholy duo could then wreak havoc on the red brand and even pursue some top titles.

Do you think Finn Balor could be the man to bring back The Fiend character? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

