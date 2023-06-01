Bray Wyatt must revert to his former persona and target a WWE Hall of Famer upon return

Bray Wyatt's latest run in WWE didn't seemingly go according to plan.

Last October, Wyatt made his long-awaited return to the company at Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe rejoiced.

Despite all the momentum he came in with, Wyatt's storyline quickly stalled, and he only had one televised match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble before being sidelined with an undisclosed illness just a few weeks later.

While The Eater of Worlds isn't big on revisiting past versions of his character, perhaps it's time to tap into one of his most popular personas when he returns to WWE later this year.

The Fiend character was one of WWE's hottest merchandise moves over the last decade. He also had a run as Universal Champion, so revisiting that character might be worthwhile upon his return...but on one condition.

Bray Wyatt needs to get his revenge on Goldberg

The downfall of Bray Wyatt's Fiend character began at the hands of Hall of Famer Goldberg, who defeated him at the WWE Super Showdown Premium Live Event in 2020.

Despite their efforts to repair it over the next year and a half, WWE and Wyatt were unable to recapture the magic that The Fiend character had prior to that loss to Goldberg.

If the WCW Legend is serious about having another few matches before retiring, doing the honors for Bray on his way out would be a nice gesture from him and would allow a chance for Wyatt to get things back on track.

Will we see Bray Wyatt get his revenge on Goldberg when he returns to WWE later this year? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's potential WWE return? Would you like to see him get his revenge on Goldberg for the loss he suffered in Saudi Arabia? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

