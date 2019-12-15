Bray Wyatt praises two absent WWE Superstars

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 00:59 IST

Bray Wyatt is the Universal Champion

As we approach the end of the decade, there has been a lot of discussion on social media about the best WWE Superstars and tag teams of the last 10 years.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked its followers to comment on a tweet with their pick for the top tag team of the decade, which prompted Bray Wyatt to reply by mentioning The Usos.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, who have not competed in a televised WWE match since July 2019, responded to the Universal Champion by simply saying the word “Yeeet”.

The Uso’s — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 14, 2019

Why are The Usos not on WWE TV?

Following Jimmy Uso’s arrest for DUI, The Usos were written out of WWE’s storylines on RAW shortly before SummerSlam 2019.

The six-time Tag Team Champions were not involved in the 2019 draft in October, meaning they were officially classed as free agents, but they are now listed as RAW Superstars on WWE’s website.

What’s next for Bray Wyatt?

While a time frame on The Usos’ in-ring return remains uncertain, Bray Wyatt is currently preparing to face The Miz in one of the featured non-title matches at the TLC pay-per-view on December 15.