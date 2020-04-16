Bray Wyatt reacts to his father and several others being released by WWE

WWE have let go of several employees in the last few hours

Bray Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda was one among them

Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has put out a one-word response on Twitter, possibly on the plethora of Superstars released by the company. The company has released the likes of Kurt Angle, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Drake Maverick among many others as a means to cut down expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought humankind to its knees.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt put out a simple one-word tweet, “yuck,” as WWE keep updating the list of personnel that they have let go.

Yuck — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, Vince McMahon held a meeting with the employees of the company to inform them of the decision of making budget cuts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mike Rotunda, father of Bray Wyatt, was also among the WWE employees fired by the company in this time of crisis. Meanwhile, Wyatt’s former stablemate Eric Rowan was also shown the door.

WWE are still running shows

Despite the pandemic putting a halt to almost all major sporting events around the globe, WWE are still running their shows on a weekly basis, something that is being criticized by a lot of people.

WWE are legally allowed to continue with their show after being deemed as an essential business in Florida.