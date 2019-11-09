Bray Wyatt posts another cryptic tweet following his WWE Universal Championship win

Bray Wyatt

The current WWE Universal Champion, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, is yet to make an appearance on RAW or SmackDown since winning the title at Crown Jewel. As a result, the fans are waiting to hear from him after his victory over Seth Rollins and the only comments they got from Bray Wyatt, were from his Twitter account.

In this regard, the WWE Universal Champion recently posted another cryptic tweet which states the following,

I will build my empire next to the sea, so I can laugh from my throne as my enemies drown.

Interestingly, this is the same thing Bray Wyatt had tweeted back on 27th January 2014, during his feud with John Cena. For some reason, however, the old tweet has been deleted.

-Bray Wyatt

(Jan. 27,2014) — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 8, 2019

Bray Wyatt vs John Cena

Alongside The Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt made his WWE main roster debut in 2013. His initially feuded with Kane and then targeted the likes of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. At Royal Rumble 2014, The Wyatt Family distracted John Cena, thereby helping Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship match. It would lead to Bray Wyatt and John Cena facing each other at WrestleMania XXX with The Leader of Cenation emerging victorious.

It was after that Royal Rumble assault on John Cena, when Bray Wyatt first made that tweet. Unfortunately for The Eater of Worlds, things didn't turn out in his favor as he would lose most of his matches on the main roster. His persona started to lose relevancy and even a WWE Championship run didn't help him in this regard.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

In 2019, the scenario is the exact opposite. Bray Wyatt has turned out to be one of the most popular Superstars of the decade after submitting himself to The Fiend. Within a few months of the debut of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt is the new WWE Universal Champion and he has more fan support than ever.

It seems that his dream of building an empire is more feasible now and maybe that's why Bray Wyatt reposted the tweet. Or is he indicating that everything that happened till date is part of a masterplan? We may never know.

