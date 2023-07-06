Bray Wyatt to return and attack 8-time World Champion on WWE SmackDown? Exploring major surprise

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE programming since March after picking up an injury on the Road to WrestleMania 39. However, the former WWE Universal Champion's highly anticipated return is reportedly on the horizon.

Given that, the odds of Wyatt making his return on the post-Money in the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown can't be ruled out. If that is indeed the case, then The Eater of Worlds could target Bobby Lashley upon his return.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. #WWERaw https://t.co/uYtdSeBdsE

As you may know, Wyatt was involved in a feud with The All Mighty following the latter's win against Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. The two stalwarts were rumored to square off against each other in an epic clash at WrestleMania 39, however, Wyatt's injury forced WWE to pull the plug on the same.

Nonetheless, a recent report has revealed that the former Universal Champion could reignite his feud with Bobby Lashley upon his return. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Wyatt returns to lay waste to The All Mighty this week on WWE SmackDown.

This potential angle would not only prove to be the best for business by grabbing a lot of eyeballs but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt encounter at SummerSlam 2023.

On another note, it would be interesting to see if WWE makes Bray Wyatt return with his closest ally, Uncle Howdy.

Former WWE writer feels the company set Bray Wyatt up for failure

Bray Wyatt has not managed to live up to the expectations of WWE fans and critics alike during his second stint with the company.

While the WWE Universe had high hopes for him following his return at Extreme Rules last year, Wyatt has failed to create the same magic as he once did.

While there could be several reasons for The Eater of Worlds' underwhelming second stint, WWE veteran Vince Russo feels the company set Wyatt up for failure.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran said:

"They set this guy up to fail, bro. Remember, he wasn't there for a long time, and then he came back. Bro, I'll be honest with you. Say I was writing with Bray and say, like you said, Chris, he's got all these wild ideas coming out of his head. My honing in would be, 'okay, bro, how are we going to do that?' Because the reality is, there might not be some things we could do."

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes