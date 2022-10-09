Bray Wyatt returns to WWE: What is his brother Bo Dallas doing now?

Bray Wyatt has blown the world upside down with his return at WWE Extreme Rules. While The Eater of Worlds has returned, many fans must wonder if he has come alone or if he will bring a few with him to create the Wyatt Family 2.0 which could include former NXT Champion Bo Dallas.

For many who don't know, WWE's upcoming superstar Bo Dallas is Bray Wyatt's real-life brother. He joined WWE in 2008 on its then-developmental FCW and made it to NXT in 2012. He was a part of the NXT roster from 2012 to 2014 and was one of the greatest NXT Champions in history.

In 2014, he made his main roster debut with his Boleive character. From 2014 to 2019, he was a part of various storylines and tried many gimmicks. Unfortunately, he could have the impact he had during his time in NXT. In 2020, Dallas suffered a neck injury and asked WWE for some time off. After his absence for a year, WWE released him in April 2021.

Bo Dallas is currently not wrestling for any promotion in the pro wrestling industry. He lives on a farm with his girlfriend and former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. The couple have started a real estate business and are looking to grow that.

Did Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas ever work together in WWE?

Both the brothers joined WWE roughly around the same time. While they were never involved in a huge storyline, the two superstars have shared the ring on a few occasions.

They first wrestled together was at a house show in 2012. Wyatt and Dallas teamed up with Big E to defeat Cesaro, Damien Sandow, and Kenneth Cameron. They also had six televised matches during their time in WWE together. Dallas defeated Wyatt in their first ever televised match on NXT in 2013. They later faced each other again in a tag team match.

On the main roster, The Social Outcasts (Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Heath Slater) faced The Wyatt Family in a losing effort. In 2018, Bray Wyatt and his new partner Matt Hardy had a feud with Bo Dallas and his new partner Curtis Axel for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy won their first match against Dallas and Axel on an episode of RAW. At Extreme Rules that year, they failed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships from Dallas and Axel.

With Bray Wyatt returning to WWE in spectacular fashion, bringing his brother back to take over the WWE should not come as a surprise. Triple H has brought back many of his NXT talents in the past few months, and Bo Dallas could be another addition to that list.

Do you want to see Bo Dallas back in WWE? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

