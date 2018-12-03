Bray Wyatt Rumor Mill: Update on WWE Superstar's return to action

Riju Dasgupta

When can we see Wyatt return to RAW?

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt made his highly anticipated return to action at Starrcade. He would answer Baron Corbin's open challenge and pin the RAW General Manager.

But he wasn't seen on TV, the following week. Thankfully, Cageside Seats may have some very good news for fans.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt turned face after he was thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation, not very long ago. He was allied with Matt Hardy since then and the tag team went on to win the titles at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, Matt Hardy's injuries would force him to potentially retire from the squared circle. Since then, Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television, except for the stray un-televised recent Starrcade appearance. Fans have been clamouring for him to return to action for a while.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats says that Bray Wyatt is supposed to return to action sooner rather than later. While no date of return is specified, we know that Wyatt is healthy and it could be very soon indeed.

We've seen how the babyfaces have been outnumbered with Balor and Elias challenging the heel alliance of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, accompanied by the hype man Lio Rush.

Wyatt could very well show up to even the odds for the good guys against the tyrannic alliance. It must be noted however that rumours of a Wyatt Family reunion had also surfaced some time ago.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how strongly he is pushed when he does eventually make his return.

Join us for live coverage of RAW in only a few hours. If Bray Wyatt does indeed show up on RAW, we'll make sure that you know immediately.

Are you excited to see Bray Wyatt's WWE return? Let us know in the comments.