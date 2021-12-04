×
Bray Wyatt's missed tribute to the late Brodie Lee at WrestleMania 37

Bray Wyatt paid a touching tribute to Brodie Lee at WrestleMania 37
Phillipa Marie
Modified Dec 04, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, and Bray Wyatt worked together for most of his WWE career as two-thirds of The Wyatt Family.

The duo split up before Lee left the company in December 2019, but Wyatt has spoken openly about how close the duo was following his untimely passing last year.

Wyatt only wrestled one match for WWE following Lee's passing; he faced Randy Orton a few months later at WWE WrestleMania 37. It appears the former world champion wanted to pay tribute to his late friend as part of the show.

Wyatt's costume designer Jason Baker recently revealed the touching way Bray Wyatt paid tribute to Brodie Lee with his outfit for the show.

Trivia fact: @Windham6 and I worked several tributes to @ThisBrodieLee into the Burned Fiend jacket that was unfortunately never truly seen outside of @WrestleMania transformation video. Tributes included: His Bludgeon brothers mask, his @WWENXT flannel pattern, and more. https://t.co/HOWVCA7gmf

As noted in the above tweet, this jacket wasn't seen in the actual arena. Instead, he wore it during his transformation video. The jacket reportedly acknowledged the former Wyatt Family member by including several parts of his Bludgeon Brother's attire, including his mask. The tribute also included Lee's classic NXT flannel pattern.

Bray Wyatt's last match took place at WrestleMania 37

After he spent several months on the sidelines to recover from being "burnt alive" at WWE TLC 2020, Wyatt returned and ultimately sought revenge on Orton at WrestleMania 37.

In one of the biggest surprises of the night, The Fiend lost his match to Orton after Alexa Bliss caused a distraction. Wyatt then appeared on Monday Night RAW the following night and he hinted that something new was coming.

Oh, @RandyOrton. You of all people should know that #TheFiend does not go down easily. 🙃 😂 #WrestleMania @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEBrayWyatt https://t.co/tu7ZKnsZ8m

Sadly, this tease never became a reality because Wyatt didn't appear on TV again until WWE released him at the end of July. It was noted at the time that Wyatt had been released as part of a cost-cutting measure for WWE; the company has made several rounds of releases for the same reason.

What do you think about Bray Wyatt's tribute to Lee? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
Q. Do you like the way Bray Wyatt paid tribute to Brodie Lee?

