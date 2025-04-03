Bray Wyatt's real-life best friend to lead Wyatt Sicks following recent issues? - 4 better leaders for the mysterious group on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have been part of WWE for almost a year, and in that time, they have been away from TV more than they have been on it. The mysterious group has had a number of issues, including being kept off programming because of Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy's recent injury.

Howdy is an integral member of the group, but maybe they need new blood to help steer them forward.

In this article, we will discuss four names who could be pushed forward to lead the mysterious group:

#4. Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan is the last remaining member of the original Wyatt Family stable and has been a member of The Wyatt Sicks since their debut. He was brought back to WWE to be part of the project to honor his late best friend, Bray Wyatt, but he hasn't been featured as much as many of his fans would like.

Rowan is someone who has the ability to put on entertaining matches and cut promos when needed, so he could take over as the leader if Bo Dallas is unable to take the group forward. Rowan had worked closely with Bray Wyatt and would know what the latter wanted to do with his group.

#3. Braun Strowman could lead The Wyatt Sicks

Braun Strowman was taken under Bray Wyatt's wing when the former was part of WWE NXT and then pushed as a member of The Wyatt Family.

Strowman's addition to the group meant that Wyatt's stable was unstoppable, and now it seems that The Monster Among Men could be the missing piece of the puzzle in The Wyatt Sicks.

It was a surprise that Strowman wasn't added to the group when it was originally created last year, but they could fix that decision now and unveil him as their new leader.

#2. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has likely been closely watched by the sinister group for several weeks since making her WWE return. However, the former Women's Champion has been absent since Elimination Chamber, waiting for her creative storylines to fall into place.

Bliss could return as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks if the company pushes her into the right spot; she could even become the new Fiend since she worked with Wyatt when he was debuting the eerie character.

#1. Aleister Black

Aleister Black (Malakai Black) is rumored to be returning to WWE, and the recent promos could be linked to him, with the "25/4" being teased as a potential date for his return. Black has always played very dark characters, and could fit well with The Wyatt Sicks.

It's unclear what Black will be doing when he returns to WWE, but it would be a creative idea if he were to return to take over The Wyatt Sicks. What is known is that he will be on SmackDown since that's where his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, has been working in recent weeks.

