Bray Wyatt's WWE status has reportedly changed following move to SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is now reportedly the number one babyface on the WWE SmackDown roster, according to a report by PWInsider.

Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules and has since been positioned on the SmackDown brand. The star has since continued to tell his story on the blue brand and is now reportedly slated as the main babyface, with Drew McIntyre dropping down to second.

"WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list."

The report also noted that Wyatt is currently dominating merchandise sales as the company's number one at the moment, which is why there are plans for more to be rolled out. There are reportedly plans in place for the Firefly Fun House creatures to be made into plush characters.

Bray Wyatt has dropped several clues since his WWE return

WWE fans followed The White Rabbit for several weeks before it was revealed that Bray Wyatt was the man behind the clues at Extreme Rules. The plot has since thickened, with it being made clear that Wyatt himself is stuck being the servant to something much bigger than himself.

#SmackDown "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt. "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.#SmackDown https://t.co/eoRxM2kxem

So far, the WWE Universe has been introduced to Uncle Howdy, but more characters are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, since the Firefly Fun House cast have already been seen.

It remains unclear what the big story behind Wyatt's recent on-screen promos is, but the WWE Universe remains obsessed with Wyatt, following the clues that are left by him after each appearance on SmackDown.

