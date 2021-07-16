Bray Wyatt sends a heartfelt message to fans

Bray Wyatt has tweeted out a heartfelt message to his fans saying that he misses them.

Wyatt hasn't appeared on WWE TV ever since the RAW after WrestleMania 37. He lost to Randy Orton at the mega event courtesy of interference by Alexa Bliss. His absence from WWE has resulted in tons of speculation among fans in regards to his future.

Bray Wyatt's fans clearly miss him and would love to see him back on TV as soon as possible. His fans will be glad to learn that the former Universal Champion misses them as well. That's what Wyatt told a fan in his latest tweet. Check it out below:

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021

Bray Wyatt was looking forward to a fresh start following loss to Randy Orton

Fans who watched the RAW after WrestleMania 37 might remember that Bray Wyatt appeared in a Firefly Fun House segment on that night and teased that a fresh beginning was on the horizon. Nothing came of it though as fans haven't seen him on TV since then.

Bray Wyatt is hands down one of the most intriguing characters in WWE history. He made his dominant main-roster debut at SummerSlam 2013 by defeating WWE legend Kane. Wyatt went on to win the WWE title on the road to WrestleMania 33 but lost the belt to Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

He had an impressive reign with the Universal title in 2019-20 but it ended in a disappointing manner when he lost to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

Bray Wyatt kicked off a feud with Randy Orton in late 2020 which lasted for months on end, finally culminating at WrestleMania 37 with The Viper picking up a big win over Wyatt. This was Orton's second win over the latter at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's absence? Which WWE Superstar should he target when he returns to WWE TV? Sound off in the comments below!

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Kaushik Das