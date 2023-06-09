Bray Wyatt to show up on SmackDown tonight? Predicting potential feuds upon return

Bray Wyatt is widely regarded as one of his generation's most innovative and creative superstars.

Following a long feud with LA Knight that culminated in a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023, Wyatt started a feud with Bobby Lashley. However, the program was cut short in mid-March when he abruptly disappeared from television.

The 36-year-old SmackDown Superstar was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed medical issue. Bray Wyatt was promptly removed from all advertisements and internal listings. Fortunately, Xero News recently shed light on Wyatt's status. WWE expects him back in time for SummerSlam as his return draws closer.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. #WWERaw https://t.co/uYtdSeBdsE

However, Triple H and Co. will likely not give away such a massive surprise on a random throwaway edition of SmackDown.

Thus, fans shouldn't expect to see him tonight on the blue show. That said, we have a good idea of potential opponents for the former WWE Champion. The New Face of Fear has unfinished business with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

Wyatt vs. Lashley may take place at SummerSlam. After all, it was the plan for WrestleMania 39. In addition, the SmackDown roster has a multitude of talented superstars that could step up to the charismatic Eater of Worlds.

Edge is nearing retirement, and Bray Wyatt would be an excellent final opponent for The Rated-R Superstar. Rey Mysterio and Sheamus would also make great foes for the former Universal Champion. Ricochet and Santos Escobar may push him to the limit if given the chance.

A Bray Wyatt return may freshen up the scene on SmackDown

Xero News @NewsXero WWE were hopeful of having Bray Wyatt face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in the match they was supposed to have at WrestleMania.



No word if it is going to happen at SummerSlam now, i'm told his return is getting closer and WWE are aware of it and exploring multiple options. WWE were hopeful of having Bray Wyatt face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in the match they was supposed to have at WrestleMania.No word if it is going to happen at SummerSlam now, i'm told his return is getting closer and WWE are aware of it and exploring multiple options.

With WrestleMania in the rear-view mirror and SummerSlam just two months away, fan interest will likely decline in the coming weeks. A monotonous main-event scene dominated by Roman Reigns and a lack of plausible challengers for The Tribal Chief remain the two core dilemmas.

In addition, many narratives have turned stale, with WWE unnecessarily dragging feuds for a definitive pay-off, for example, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio's program with The Judgment Day.

Bray Wyatt adds an intriguing layer of uniqueness as his program always offers something memorable and different. Moreover, he presents a solid challenge for Reigns too.

Thus, Wyatt could single-handedly breathe life into the SmackDown roster and save it from doom over the summer.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes