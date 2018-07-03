WWE News: Bray Wyatt sidelined due to injuries sustained in a car crash

Bray Wyatt will not be in action tonight

What's the story?

WWE took to social media tonight to confirm that Bray Wyatt did not compete at this weekend's live events and will not appear on WWE Raw as he was involved in a car crash that left his car totaled.

The Raw Tag Team Champion was hospitalized following the head-on collision but has since been released from hospital, WWE reports.

In case you didn't know...

Wyatt is one of WWE's most enigmatic and charismatic characters and has recently found form after a slightly disappointing year where he lost the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and never quite managed to find his footing again.

Since falling in the Lake of Reincarnation during the culmination of his rivalry with Matt Hardy at the Hardy Compound, though, Bray Wyatt has been a man reinvented.

As part of the Deleters of Worlds, Wyatt and Hardy have run roughshod through the WWE Raw division and are now embroiled in a rivalry with the B-Team, Curtis Axel and Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has confirmed that Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries as a result.

Due to injuries sustained in a car accident Friday, Bray Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw. https://t.co/VOCcsH6aY0 — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2018

The article states that Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled.

While Wyatt was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released, due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw.

What's next?

Well, there is no timeframe yet for Bray Wyatt's return to action. Wyatt is scheduled to team with Matt Hardy at Extreme Rules to defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

We'll keep you updated with the former WWE Champion's recovery.

