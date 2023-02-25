Bray Wyatt teases feud with former WWE Champion on SmackDown 

Bray Wyatt has seemingly teased a new feud with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Before Elimination Chamber, he and Uncle Howdy attacked Hit Row as they were about to perform in the ring on the go-home episode of the blue brand. The Eater of Worlds stated that he was going to watch the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match, and the winner would be his next target.

The All Mighty won the match via Disqualification after The Beast Incarnate hit him with a low blow. The latter went low because he was unable to escape the Hurt Lock.

The Firefly Funhouse made its return on WWE SmackDown this week with a wild segment. The words "If I told you a story can you keep a secret?" was prevalent in the show.

In one of the clips, Wyatt watched back his promo calling out the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar. The All Mighty's promo on RAW was also featured. This could be Bray Wyatt's way of saying that since Bobby Lashley won the match, he has his sights set on the former WWE Champion.

Would you like to see a match between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes