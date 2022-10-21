Bray Wyatt WWE SmackDown Recap: What could happen next on tonight's episode?

Bray Wyatt emerged on WWE SmackDown last week to a raucous reaction. He came out to new entrance music for the show's final segment. What followed was an extremely emotional promo that was more Windham Rotunda than Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt talked about the hardships he faced while he was away. He addressed the deaths of two people close to him and let fans in on his tragic situation. He thanked fans for believing in him and making him see the light as they rained him with cheers.

However, right before the show ended, one final twist to the tale reared its ugly head. The former Eater of Worlds' promo was interrupted by a mysterious masked person on the screen. He was wearing the same mask Wyatt wore during his return at Extreme Rules.

“You have no idea who you’re dealing with, do you?" the masked figure asked. "Oh, but you will," he assured menacingly as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

Bray Wyatt is set to make an appearance on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. What will happen there with him is anyone's guess, but that hasn't stopped us from trying to speculate.

What could happen with Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown?

The masked figure who interrupted Bray Wyatt on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the main talking point from Friday. Why he cut off an emotional promo with a veiled threat is unknown, but we could get some answers this week.

Fans can expect WWE to continue developing their storyline. It's clear that the Wyatt who showed up last week and the masked individual don't see eye to eye on something. Anything from the latter's identity to his motive could be revealed this Friday.

The smart answer would be the masked maniac continuing to torment the reformed Eater of Worlds. Wyatt connected massively with the fans as a top babyface last week. WWE will not want to pull the trigger on what looks like an inevitable heel turn when they are getting loud pops for their newest signing. As such, they could stick to this conflict for the coming weeks.

