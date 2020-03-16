Breaking: WWE confirms new Hall of Famer for class of 2020

WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest news, WWE have announced the newest inductee into their Hall of Fame Class of 2020. As first reported by Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, who retired this year in January, is the latest inductee.

BREAKING: @Liger_NJPW is the latest inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, as first reported by Tokyo Sports! #WWEHOF https://t.co/GuFzfPJbFU pic.twitter.com/HmNtPwsRWY — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2020

Who is Jushin 'Thunder' Liger?

For those unaware, Jushin Liger is one of the most famous and decorated wrestlers to have ever emerged in the Japanese and professional wrestling world. He has been a mainstay in NJPW from his debut in 1984 to his retirement in January 2020 which makes him the longest-tenured member of the New Japan roster.

Considered by many pundits, wrestlers, and fans alike to be one the greatest wrestlers of all time, Liger wrestled in the Junior Heavyweight division of NJPW for most of his career which is equivalent to WWE's cruiserweight division. Liger also held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship a record 11 times and has wrestled all over the world across various promotions.

Jushin Liger also wrestled in WWE at NXT's TakeOver: Brooklyn PPV event on August 22, 2015 against Tyler Breeze where he was brought in by the company as a special guest from NJPW. The two of them put on a clinic where Liger defeated Breeze.