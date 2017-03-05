Breaking: Former WWE Superstar The Outlaw Ron Bass hospitalized

The Outlaw did not appear at the Big Event convention in New York City on Saturday, where he was scheduled to appear.

What’s the story?

According to a report from pwinsider.com, “The Outlaw,” Ron Bass was hospitalised last week.

In case you didn’t know...

Ron Bass was a very well-traveled professional wrestler in the 1970’s and 1980’s, winning multiple regional Championships, as well as teaming with Stan Hansen to win the NWA International Tag Team Championship in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Bass was perhaps best known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation in the late eighties. He debuted in 1987, calling out Hulk Hogan and Brutus, “The Barber,” Beefcake. Bass would ultimately settle into the midcard of the WWF, taking on the likes of Lanny Poffo, Hillbilly Jim, and Sam Houston.

He was part of Honky Tonk Man’s team at the first ever Survivor Series pay-per-view, where he was eliminated by Brutus Beefcake. This would start a feud that would see him through the majority of his tenure with the World Wrestling Federation, as well as seeing him lose his hair in a match against Beefcake.

After his feud with Brutus had ended, Bass was the mainly used as enhancement talent until he left the WWF. After leaving, he worked independent shows until he retired in 1991. After wrestling, Bass earned his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University and went on to become a successful businessman in Florida.

Bass last appeared in a wrestling ring in 2005 at the Wrestle Reunion convention, teaming with, “The Living Legend,” Larry Zbyszko to defeat the team of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham.

Bass is currently part of the ongoing class action lawsuit against WWE, based on the fact that the company hid the risk of brain trauma. The lawsuit lists numerous former WWE talents.

The heart of the matter

According to the report from Mike Johnson, he attended the Big Event convention in New York City on Saturday, where Bass was scheduled to be making an appearance. Johnson stated that Bass did not appear due to the hospitalisation.

What’s next?

Hopefully, Ron Bass makes a full recovery in a timely fashion.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s never good news when anybody gets hospitalised for anything, let alone when they’re 68 years old and they used to be a professional wrestler. While Bass may not have had a very long career, anyone who grew up watching wrestling in the late eighties remembers him and his trademark bullwhip.

We wish Ron Bass the speediest of recoveries and hope that he gets well soon.

