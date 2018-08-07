WWE News: Injured Superstar Returns at Monday Night Raw

The Riott Squad is complete again

What's the story?

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been in the middle of a back and forth feud with the Riott Squad over the past month. The reunited best friends were on their way to defeating Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan until Ruby Riott made her return.

In case you didn't know...

The leader of the Riott Squad was injured at a house show at the beginning of July, and it was revealed after an MRI that she had sprained her MCL. It's hard to figure out an exact timetable for an injury such as this. Depending on the tear, the time for a return could take a couple of weeks to a couple of months.

Prior to the injury, Riott and her lackeys had been targeting Ember Moon, Sasha, and Bayley. The trio had begun to build up momentum on Raw before Money in the Bank. Though none of the Riott Squad made it into the MITB Ladder match, they continued to wreak havoc on Monday Nights until Riott's injury.

Since then, though, the other members of the Riott Squad continued to assault other members of the Raw roster, causing all kinds of chaos both backstage and in the ring.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, the Riott Squad looked to knock off the best friends, Sasha and Bayley. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were close to losing the match until Ruby Riott made her return and assisted her fellow Riott Squad members in a victory.

What's next?

With the return of Ruby Riott, the Riott Squad might have become a more deadly force in the Raw women's division. The numbers game is a dangerous thing, and Riott has some unfinished business with the likes of Bayley, Sasha, and Ember Moon.

With how the feud has gone since Bayley and Sasha reconnected, we can probably expect to see a match between them and the Riott Squad on the Summerslam Kick-Off show.

What does the Punk Rock Ragdoll have in store for the women's division? Could the Riott Squad move into title contention in the near future?

Will Ruby and the Riott Squad be able to ruin the newest run of Bayley and Sasha?