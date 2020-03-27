BREAKING: Roman Reigns reportedly pulls out from WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36

The WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg is not taking place.

Who will replace The Big Dog and step up to Goldberg?

Roman Reigns confronting Goldberg

One of the main event matches of this year's WrestleMania is going to be the battle for the WWE Universal Champion. Goldberg, who won the title from The Fiend at Super Showdown, was set to defend the gold at 'The Show of Shows' against Roman Reigns.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's latest report, that match will no longer take place at WrestleMania 36 and Goldberg will be defending his Universal Championship against a different Superstar.

The report stated that Roman Reigns personally requested to be left off the match as he didn't want to be at the Performance Center amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet that The Big Dog was not feeling comfortable during the tapings at Performance Center in Orlando, FL. As someone who already battles with leukemia, Reigns didn't want to further risk his health and work during the pandemic.

WWE respected his decision and allowed him to take rest instead of performing at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg.

We’re told WWE honored his request and he will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Goldberg, though it’s unclear who at this time.

Although WWE didn't make any official announcement, we can expect that to happen very soon. With only a few days left for WrestleMania 36, the upcoming edition of SmackDown may reveal the next challenger Goldberg's WWE Universal Championship.