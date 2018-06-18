WWE News: AJ Styles will be on the cover for WWE 2K19

The Phenomenal One will be the face of the long-standing video game franchise this year.

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER News 18 Jun 2018, 21:58 IST 593 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The cover of WWE 2K19 will be simply phenomenal

One day after AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in an epic Last Man Standing Match at Money In The Bank, WWE.com announced that he will be on the cover for the upcoming video game WWE 2K19.

Styles appeared at the 2K press conference on Monday morning an expressed deep gratitude and excitement on being named this year's cover athlete. Check out AJ's quote from the press conference below:

"As a hardcore gamer and ambassador of everything it means to ‘Never Say Never’ in both my professional and personal life, it is a dream come true to be selected as the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar."

When AJ says he's a hardcore gamer, he is not making it up. He's appeared on Xavier Wood's Up Up Down Down YouTube show on several occasions. Take a look at one of those appearances in the video below:

Styles joins WWE Superstars and Legends such as The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar as cover athletes on the 2K series.

It is interesting to note that AJ is the first wrestler on the cover who didn't make a name for himself in the WWE. Styles was a five-time World Champion with Impact Wrestling during his 11-year run.

In addition to the announcement of the cover, Styles announced that there will be a Million Dollar Challenge. To be able to participate in the Million Dollar Challenge, the following criteria must be met:

Players must beat a to-be-announced new mode in the game.

Then, players can submit a promotional video proving they can beat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19.

From there, four semifinalists will be selected for a semifinal round of competition.

One player will then earn the chance to compete against AJ Styles one-on-one in WWE 2K19. The prize? One million dollars.

More details on this contest will be revealed in the months leading up to the release date; which is set for October 9th worldwide.